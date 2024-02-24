Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) Received An -7.10% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.37% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the HTOO share is $4.65, that puts it down -173.53 from that peak though still a striking 70.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $25.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.
Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) trade information
Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) registered a -12.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.37% in intraday trading to $1.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.67%, and it has moved by 77.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.84%. The short interest in Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.06 day(s) to cover.
Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Fusion Fuel Green Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) shares have gone down -7.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.43% against 6.10.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.75 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -250.08%. While earnings are projected to return 38.86% in 2024.
HTOO Dividends
Fusion Fuel Green Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders
Fusion Fuel Green Ltd insiders own 8.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.48%, with the float percentage being 26.86%. MAK Capital One LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.07 million shares (or 14.03% of all shares), a total value of $5.3 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.56 million shares, is of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.42 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) shares are Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF owns about 9232.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8463.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7264.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $18595.0.