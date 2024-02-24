Following Its 52-Week Low, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE)’S Share Price Rose 88.72% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 9.57%

During the last session, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.53% or $3.17. The 52-week high for the SYRE share is $28.66, that puts it down -21.54 from that peak though still a striking 88.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.66. The company’s market capitalization is $850.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 251.33K shares over the past three months.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) trade information
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) registered a 15.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.53% in intraday trading to $23.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.52%, and it has moved by -12.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 105.27%. The short interest in Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Spyre Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) shares have gone up 71.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.43% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.70% this quarter and then jump 89.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -53.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $168k and $198k respectively.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.19%. While earnings are projected to return 69.67% in 2024.
SYRE Dividends
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)’s Major holders
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.59%, with the float percentage being 89.52%.