Following Its 52-Week Low, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE)’S Share Price Rose 88.72% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 9.57%

During the last session, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.53% or $3.17. The 52-week high for the SYRE share is $28.66, that puts it down -21.54 from that peak though still a striking 88.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.66. The company’s market capitalization is $850.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 251.33K shares over the past three months.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) trade information

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) registered a 15.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.53% in intraday trading to $23.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.52%, and it has moved by -12.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 105.27%. The short interest in Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.