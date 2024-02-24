Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI) Is Worth Evaluating At $6.58

During the last session, Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.80% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the EXAI share is $9.12, that puts it down -38.6 from that peak though still a striking 36.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.17. The company’s market capitalization is $822.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 662.24K shares over the past three months.

Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) registered a -3.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.80% in intraday trading to $6.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.37%, and it has moved by 12.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.24%. The short interest in Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) is 3.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.37 day(s) to cover.

Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exscientia Plc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) shares have gone down -3.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.79% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.90% this quarter and then jump 28.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.93 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.08 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.2 million and $7.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 106.50% and then jump by 42.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -12.26% in 2024.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

Exscientia Plc ADR insiders own 26.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.44%, with the float percentage being 34.81%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 4.70% of all shares), a total value of $37.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.68 million shares, is of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s that is approximately 4.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $37.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.99 million.