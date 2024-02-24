Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV)’s -7.58% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.19% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ELEV share is $5.89, that puts it down -130.08 from that peak though still a striking 85.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $108.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.
Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information
Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) registered a -5.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.19% in intraday trading to $2.56, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.58%, and it has moved by 3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 158.59%. The short interest in Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) is 3.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Elevation Oncology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) shares have gone up 220.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -75.61% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.00% this quarter and then jump 59.70% in the quarter after that.
While earnings are projected to return 65.34% in 2024.
ELEV Dividends
Elevation Oncology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders
Elevation Oncology Inc insiders own 2.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.53%, with the float percentage being 85.46%. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 9.44% of all shares), a total value of $6.08 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 million shares, is of venBio Partners LLC’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.43 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.