Does Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) Still Look Attractive After A -7.35% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.96% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the VMAR share is $5.60, that puts it down -608.86 from that peak though still a striking 12.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $9.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 75520.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 135.40K shares over the past three months.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) trade information
Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) registered a -3.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.96% in intraday trading to $0.79, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.35%, and it has moved by -1.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.47%. The short interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Vision Marine Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) shares have gone down -77.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.67% against -11.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 180.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.56 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.41 million by the end of May 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -146.70%. While earnings are projected to return 59.84% in 2024.
VMAR Dividends
Vision Marine Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR)’s Major holders
Vision Marine Technologies Inc insiders own 41.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.98%, with the float percentage being 10.25%. Perritt Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26802.0 shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $99971.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 14394.0 shares, is of Raymond James & Associates, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $53689.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 8728.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32468.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5949.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $21951.0.