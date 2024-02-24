Does Beyond Air Inc’s (NASDAQ:XAIR) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.91% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the XAIR share is $7.16, that puts it down -309.14 from that peak though still a striking 33.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $63.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 462.61K shares over the past three months.

Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) registered a -5.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.91% in intraday trading to $1.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.63%, and it has moved by 28.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.49%. The short interest in Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR) is 3.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.08 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beyond Air Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) shares have gone down -37.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.76% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.90% this quarter and then drop -2.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $750k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.61 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.16%. While earnings are projected to return -5.02% in 2024.

XAIR Dividends

Beyond Air Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s Major holders

Beyond Air Inc insiders own 20.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.30%, with the float percentage being 33.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 5.45% of all shares), a total value of $7.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 million shares, is of Kingdon Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $1.85 million.