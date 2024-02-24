Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) After A -22.48% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.41% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the PLCE share is $44.34, that puts it down -117.57 from that peak though still a striking 59.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.30. The company’s market capitalization is $254.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) registered a 4.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.41% in intraday trading to $20.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.48%, and it has moved by -16.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.44%. The short interest in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) is 2.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Childrens Place Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) shares have gone down -24.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4,275.00% against -7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.50% this quarter and then jump 70.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $458.85 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $317.35 million by the end of Apr 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $456.13 million and $338.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.60% and then drop by -6.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -3337.26% in 2024, the next five years will return -7.10% per annum.

PLCE Dividends

Childrens Place Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s Major holders

Childrens Place Inc insiders own 7.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 171.86%, with the float percentage being 186.29%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.3 million shares (or 10.44% of all shares), a total value of $30.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value owns about 0.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 3.44% of the stock, which is worth about $9.97 million.