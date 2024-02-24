CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Shares Have Been Down About -1.16% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the CXAI share is $21.00, that puts it down -1553.54 from that peak though still a striking 18.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $19.44M, and the average trade volume was 486.58K shares over the past three months.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information
CXApp Inc (CXAI) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.85% in intraday trading to $1.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.74%, and it has moved by 2.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.49%.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.3 million by the end of Mar 2024.
CXAI Dividends
CXApp Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders
CXApp Inc insiders own 8.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.99%, with the float percentage being 5.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 2.74% of all shares), a total value of $2.88 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 80000.0 shares, is of Clear Street LLC’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.87 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CXApp Inc (CXAI) shares are EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio owns about 31560.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28670.0, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.