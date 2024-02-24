CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Shares Have Been Down About -1.16% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the CXAI share is $21.00, that puts it down -1553.54 from that peak though still a striking 18.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $19.44M, and the average trade volume was 486.58K shares over the past three months.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

CXApp Inc (CXAI) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.85% in intraday trading to $1.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.74%, and it has moved by 2.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.49%.