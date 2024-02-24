Could Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.23% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the TRVI share is $3.50, that puts it down -40.56 from that peak though still a striking 61.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $159.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 390.84K shares over the past three months.
Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information
Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) registered a -4.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.23% in intraday trading to $2.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.62%, and it has moved by 86.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.26%. The short interest in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.03 day(s) to cover.
Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Trevi Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) shares have gone up 8.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.11% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.28%. While earnings are projected to return 32.22% in 2024.
TRVI Dividends
Trevi Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders
Trevi Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.87%, with the float percentage being 88.09%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.37 million shares (or 17.81% of all shares), a total value of $27.18 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 6.88 million shares, is of Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 10.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.45 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $2.0 million.