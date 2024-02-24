Could Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.24% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the NERV share is $13.49, that puts it down -96.36 from that peak though still a striking 78.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $48.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 82560.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 44.92K shares over the past three months.
Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information
Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) registered a -5.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.24% in intraday trading to $6.87, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.91%, and it has moved by -12.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 200.00%. The short interest in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) is 18890.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Minerva Neurosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) shares have gone down -23.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.95% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.90% this quarter and then jump 31.30% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.92%. While earnings are projected to return 22.56% in 2024.
NERV Dividends
Minerva Neurosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders
Minerva Neurosciences Inc insiders own 22.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.10%, with the float percentage being 45.15%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 19.32% of all shares), a total value of $12.35 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.49 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 7.64% of the stock, which is worth about $5.08 million.