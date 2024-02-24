Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) Drops -69.2% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CPS share is $22.74, that puts it down -69.2 from that peak though still a striking 26.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.86. The company’s market capitalization is $231.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 189.16K shares over the past three months.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $13.44, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.00%, and it has moved by -19.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.83%. The short interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.06 day(s) to cover.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.50% this quarter and then jump 67.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $728.75 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $761.75 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $682.46 million and $702.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.80% and then jump by 8.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 47.26% in 2024, the next five years will return -8.50% per annum.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc insiders own 2.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.54%, with the float percentage being 67.45%. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.5 million shares (or 14.56% of all shares), a total value of $33.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) shares are Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 1.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 4.41% of the stock, which is worth about $10.2 million.