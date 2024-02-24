Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.83% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ADD share is $2.78, that puts it down -1058.33 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 234.31K shares over the past three months.
Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information
Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) registered a -12.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.83% in intraday trading to $0.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.29%, and it has moved by -30.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.37%. The short interest in Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.20%.
ADD Dividends
Color Star Technology Co Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders
Color Star Technology Co Ltd insiders own 11.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.27%, with the float percentage being 2.55%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20037.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $28051.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 13392.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18748.0.