China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) Are Up 15.0%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CJJD share is $9.65, that puts it down -4725.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $6.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 452.59K shares over the past three months.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $0.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.14%, and it has moved by 12.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.06%. The short interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 64560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.4 million by the end of Sep 2014.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.97%.
CJJD Dividends
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc insiders own 4.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.64%, with the float percentage being 1.72%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 1.70% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $61916.0.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3930.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2930.0 market value.