China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) Are Up 15.0%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CJJD share is $9.65, that puts it down -4725.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $6.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 452.59K shares over the past three months.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $0.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.14%, and it has moved by 12.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.06%. The short interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 64560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.