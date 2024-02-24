Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA): Can A Stock That’s Up 38.32% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.42% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the CNTA share is $11.95, that puts it down -8.54 from that peak though still a striking 72.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 392.87K shares over the past three months.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) registered a 2.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.42% in intraday trading to $11.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.66%, and it has moved by 37.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 235.67%. The short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) is 1.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.18 day(s) to cover.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) shares have gone up 64.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.44% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.70% this quarter and then jump 17.00% in the quarter after that.
While earnings are projected to return 29.61% in 2024.
CNTA Dividends
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR insiders own 2.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.31%, with the float percentage being 88.09%. Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 19.96 million shares (or 20.50% of all shares), a total value of $129.16 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 9.68 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $59.93 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $6.26 million.