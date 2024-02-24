Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU): Is It Possible To Be Up 87.71% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.13% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CELU share is $0.89, that puts it down -93.48 from that peak though still a striking 65.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $100.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.52 million shares over the past three months.
Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information
Celularity Inc (CELU) registered a 7.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.13% in intraday trading to $0.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.55%, and it has moved by 54.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.16%. The short interest in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) is 3.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Celularity Inc (CELU) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 248.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
CELU Dividends
Celularity Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders
Celularity Inc insiders own 51.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.77%, with the float percentage being 30.40%. Starr International Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.28 million shares (or 8.00% of all shares), a total value of $8.14 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 7.64 million shares, is of Starr (C.V.) & Company’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.07 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celularity Inc (CELU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.