Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) Given A -260.0% drop From High?

During the last session, Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.84% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CTHR share is $1.26, that puts it down -260.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $10.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 127.88K shares over the past three months.

Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ:CTHR) trade information

Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) registered a 3.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.84% in intraday trading to $0.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.09%, and it has moved by -21.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.64%. The short interest in Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ:CTHR) is 66140.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.73 day(s) to cover.