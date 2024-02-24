Boom Or Bust? Where Will Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VZLA share is $1.68, that puts it down -52.73 from that peak though still a striking 14.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $227.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 402.91K shares over the past three months.
Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) trade information
Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $1.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.06%, and it has moved by -19.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.00%. The short interest in Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.
Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Vizsla Silver Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) shares have gone up 12.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.67% against 18.40.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -79.36%. While earnings are projected to return 8.88% in 2024.
VZLA Dividends
Vizsla Silver Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s Major holders
Vizsla Silver Corp insiders own 11.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.63%, with the float percentage being 37.79%. Sprott Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 15.95 million shares (or 7.64% of all shares), a total value of $17.55 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 15.61 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.17 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund owns about 11.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.0 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $5.5 million.