Boom Or Bust: Where Does Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.95% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the WRN share is $1.98, that puts it down -75.22 from that peak though still a striking 15.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $250.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 144.66K shares over the past three months.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) trade information
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) registered a 18.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.95% in intraday trading to $1.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.88%, and it has moved by -1.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.10%. The short interest in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.12 day(s) to cover.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Western Copper and Gold Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares have gone down -26.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.33% against 12.70.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -28.20% in 2024.
WRN Dividends
Western Copper and Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s Major holders
Western Copper and Gold Corporation insiders own 17.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.19%, with the float percentage being 20.93%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 6.15% of all shares), a total value of $15.3 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.78 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.31 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold owns about 9.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.36 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $5.38 million.