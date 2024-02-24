Boom Or Bust: Where Does Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.17% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SEEL share is $49.80, that puts it down -4880.0 from that peak though still a striking 29.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $13.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 742.79K shares over the past three months.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) registered a 20.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.17% in intraday trading to $1.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.72%, and it has moved by -7.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.39%. The short interest in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.30% this quarter and then jump 87.80% in the quarter after that.
Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300k by the end of Mar 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.03%. While earnings are projected to return 98.10% in 2024.
SEEL Dividends
Seelos Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders
Seelos Therapeutics Inc insiders own 2.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.99%, with the float percentage being 22.44%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.