Boom Or Bust: Where Does Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.17% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SEEL share is $49.80, that puts it down -4880.0 from that peak though still a striking 29.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $13.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 742.79K shares over the past three months.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) registered a 20.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.17% in intraday trading to $1.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.72%, and it has moved by -7.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.39%. The short interest in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.