Boom Or Bust: Where Does Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.66% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the DOUG share is $4.41, that puts it down -140.98 from that peak though still a striking 14.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $162.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 835.45K shares over the past three months.

Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) registered a -2.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.66% in intraday trading to $1.83, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.88%, and it has moved by -20.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.58%. The short interest in Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Douglas Elliman Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) shares have gone down -23.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -311.11% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.20% this quarter and then jump 78.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $229.76 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $245.15 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $207.33 million and $213.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.80% and then jump by 14.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -395.83% in 2024.

DOUG Dividends

Douglas Elliman Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Douglas Elliman Inc is 0.05, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)’s Major holders

Douglas Elliman Inc insiders own 18.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.84%, with the float percentage being 67.17%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.26 million shares (or 8.19% of all shares), a total value of $16.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.16 million, or about 3.56% of the stock, which is worth about $6.98 million.