Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS): Is It Possible To Be Down -78.41% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.67% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BETS share is $1620.00, that puts it down -70029.87 from that peak though still a striking 25.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.
Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information
Bit Brother Limited (BETS) registered a 2.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.67% in intraday trading to $2.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.62%, and it has moved by -40.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.85%. The short interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 77.03%.
BETS Dividends
Bit Brother Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS)’s Major holders
Bit Brother Limited insiders own 2.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.40%, with the float percentage being 7.59%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 40871.0 shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $94412.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2000.0 shares, is of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4619.0.
Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 54.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.0 market value.