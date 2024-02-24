BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) Is Up 50.0% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 0.81% – What To Do Now

During the last session, BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.08% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the BCAB share is $4.07, that puts it down -64.11 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $118.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 504.06K shares over the past three months.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) registered a 5.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.08% in intraday trading to $2.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.42%, and it has moved by 20.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.77%. The short interest in BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) is 4.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.32 day(s) to cover.