ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) Is Decrease -54.51%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.57% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the RERE share is $3.30, that puts it down -184.48 from that peak though still a striking 12.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $164.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 294.62K shares over the past three months.
ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) trade information
ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) registered a 3.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.57% in intraday trading to $1.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.50%, and it has moved by -4.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.51%. The short interest in ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.
ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $476.43 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.50%.
RERE Dividends
ATRenew Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders
ATRenew Inc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.33%, with the float percentage being 19.33%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.48 million shares (or 8.48% of all shares), a total value of $33.53 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.07 million shares, is of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.04 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) shares are Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.