As The Stock Rises By 2.74% Year-To-Date, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.40% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AHCO share is $22.94, that puts it down -206.28 from that peak though still a striking 14.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.37. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $7.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.71%, and it has moved by 7.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.67%. The short interest in AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) is 10.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.43 day(s) to cover.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AdaptHealth Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) shares have gone down -37.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -867.86% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,000.00% this quarter and then drop -45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $825.44 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $789.1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $780.28 million and $744.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.80% and then jump by 6.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 12.69% in 2024, the next five years will return 23.95% per annum.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

AdaptHealth Corp insiders own 16.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.74%, with the float percentage being 101.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 273 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 14.07 million shares (or 10.31% of all shares), a total value of $105.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.82 million shares, is of OEP Capital Advisors, LP’s that is approximately 10.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $103.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $20.39 million.