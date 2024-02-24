Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Have Jumped 15.93% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.93% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ARQQ share is $1.65, that puts it down -200.0 from that peak though still a striking 29.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $90.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 707.49K shares over the past three months.
Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information
Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) registered a -4.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.93% in intraday trading to $0.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.42%, and it has moved by 22.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.18%. The short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 2.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.
Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Arqit Quantum Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) shares have gone down -41.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.95% against 13.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,791.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.04 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
While earnings are projected to return 78.66% in 2024.
ARQQ Dividends
Arqit Quantum Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders
Arqit Quantum Inc insiders own 54.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.50%, with the float percentage being 25.34%. Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.93 million shares (or 6.96% of all shares), a total value of $12.02 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.73 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.09 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $0.82 million.