Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) Fall -23.85% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $17.00, that puts it down -66.34 from that peak though still a striking 38.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.33. The company’s market capitalization is $791.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 745.07K shares over the past three months.

Accolade Inc (ACCD) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.77% in intraday trading to $10.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.22%, and it has moved by -12.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.59%. The short interest in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 2.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

Accolade Inc (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accolade Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accolade Inc (ACCD) shares have gone down -23.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.60% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.70% this quarter and then jump 28.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $123.92 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.65 million by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.43%. While earnings are projected to return 78.78% in 2024, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc insiders own 2.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.42%, with the float percentage being 96.23%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 6.81 million shares (or 8.79% of all shares), a total value of $69.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.41 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 8.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $65.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accolade Inc (ACCD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 6.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.38 million, or about 3.07% of the stock, which is worth about $24.32 million.