A Quick Glance At Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ: RCRT) Stock: It Is up 26.76% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -6.58 Percent

During the last session, Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.94% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the RCRT share is $7.50, that puts it down -428.17 from that peak though still a striking 26.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39260.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 21.98K shares over the past three months.
Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information
Recruiter.com Group Inc (RCRT) registered a -13.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.94% in intraday trading to $1.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.64%, and it has moved by -2.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.08%. The short interest in Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) is 20820.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.
Recruiter.com Group Inc (RCRT) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.40% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.06 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.24 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.42 million and $3.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.20% and then drop by -32.00% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.63%.
RCRT Dividends
Recruiter.com Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders
Recruiter.com Group Inc insiders own 15.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.97%, with the float percentage being 16.61%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4414.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $16135.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2536.0 shares, is of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9270.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Recruiter.com Group Inc (RCRT) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3837.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12880.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 514.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1725.0.