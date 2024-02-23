Year-To-Date, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Price Has Increase 5.42%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. The 52-week high for the SUPV share is $4.90, that puts it down -14.49 from that peak though still a striking 58.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $338.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.90%, and it has moved by 3.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.70%. The short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) shares have gone up 58.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 434.21% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 460.00% this quarter and then jump 533.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.90% compared to the previous financial year.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR insiders own 20.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.76%, with the float percentage being 11.02%. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.47 million shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $4.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.