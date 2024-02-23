Will Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares were 21.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.26% or $2.63. The 52-week high for the RXRX share is $16.75, that puts it down -11.67 from that peak though still a striking 69.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.54. The company’s market capitalization is $3.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.89 million shares over the past three months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) registered a 21.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.26% in intraday trading to $15.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.36%, and it has moved by 40.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 94.55%. The short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 38.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.77 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) shares have gone up 65.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.53% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.20% this quarter and then drop -26.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.35 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.4 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.68 million and $12.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.80% and then jump by 18.70% in the coming quarter.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 6.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.73%, with the float percentage being 107.63%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.1 million shares (or 12.30% of all shares), a total value of $187.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $86.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 6.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.97 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $34.85 million.