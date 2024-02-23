Will Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.30% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the CFLT share is $41.22, that puts it down -22.17 from that peak though still a striking 56.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.69. The company’s market capitalization is $10.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.43 million shares over the past three months.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) registered a -0.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.30% in intraday trading to $33.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.12%, and it has moved by 51.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.55%. The short interest in Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 22.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.39 day(s) to cover.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Confluent Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Confluent Inc (CFLT) shares have gone down -0.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 325.00% against 13.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $212.14 million as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $229.24 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $174.3 million and $189.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.70% and then jump by 21.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.61%. While earnings are projected to return 336.73% in 2024.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Confluent Inc insiders own 3.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.76%, with the float percentage being 95.41%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 519 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.8 million shares (or 8.40% of all shares), a total value of $628.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.31 million shares, is of Altimeter Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $575.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Confluent Inc (CFLT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $201.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.01 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $177.04 million.