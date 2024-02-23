What Will Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Be Like After It Drops -249.11% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares were 3.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 63.68% or $2.63. The 52-week high for the DOGZ share is $23.60, that puts it down -249.11 from that peak though still a striking 58.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.79. The company’s market capitalization is $14.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33550.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 119.30K shares over the past three months.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) registered a 63.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 63.68% in intraday trading to $6.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 85.21%, and it has moved by 115.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.15%. The short interest in Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 23590.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.