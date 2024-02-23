What Will Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Be Like After It Drops -249.11% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares were 3.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 63.68% or $2.63. The 52-week high for the DOGZ share is $23.60, that puts it down -249.11 from that peak though still a striking 58.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.79. The company’s market capitalization is $14.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33550.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 119.30K shares over the past three months.
Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information
Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) registered a 63.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 63.68% in intraday trading to $6.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 85.21%, and it has moved by 115.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.15%. The short interest in Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 23590.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.
DOGZ Dividends
Dogness (International) Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 21 and May 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders
Dogness (International) Corp insiders own 1.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.73%, with the float percentage being 4.81%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 5.69% of all shares), a total value of $0.85 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 20518.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14668.0 market value.