What To Expect As Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Delivers An 28.90% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s traded shares were 14.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $174.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.06% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AMZN share is $175.39, that puts it down -0.4 from that peak though still a striking 49.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1814.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 48.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 48.17 million shares over the past three months.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) registered a 0.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.06% in intraday trading to $174.69, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.88%, and it has moved by 11.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.37%. The short interest in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 75.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amazon.com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares have gone up 28.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.97% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 148.40% this quarter and then jump 33.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.63 billion as predicted by 39 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 35 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $138.73 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $113.91 billion and $134.38 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.50% and then jump by 3.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.55%. While earnings are projected to return 43.36% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Amazon.com Inc. insiders own 9.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.81%, with the float percentage being 69.27%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5,948 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 771.05 million shares (or 7.42% of all shares), a total value of $134.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 627.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $109.39 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 289.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.43 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 218.19 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $38.06 billion.