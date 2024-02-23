We Just Learned Something New! After Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC)’s 9.42% Gain This Week

During the recent session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the KC share is $10.13, that puts it down -235.43 from that peak though still a striking 18.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.45. The company’s market capitalization is $713.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $3.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.42%, and it has moved by 9.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.77%. The short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) is 8.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.63 day(s) to cover.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) shares have gone down -41.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.14% against 21.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 48.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $244.53 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $238.17 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $296.78 million and $259.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.60% and then drop by -8.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.03%. While earnings are projected to return -833.28% in 2024.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.89%, with the float percentage being 17.89%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.04 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $134.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) shares are MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 2.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $10.12 million.