Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR)’s Stock Is Down -78.99% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the last session, Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.98% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the VTNR share is $11.20, that puts it down -587.12 from that peak though still a striking 19.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $152.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.22 million shares over the past three months.
Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information
Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) registered a -2.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.98% in intraday trading to $1.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.81%, and it has moved by -11.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.99%. The short interest in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) is 16.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.91 day(s) to cover.
Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Vertex Energy Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) shares have gone down -60.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.67% against -4.10.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.09%. While earnings are projected to return -672.15% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.
VTNR Dividends
Vertex Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders
Vertex Energy Inc insiders own 12.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.73%, with the float percentage being 55.55%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.76 million shares (or 6.18% of all shares), a total value of $36.0 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $28.67 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 4.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $12.31 million.