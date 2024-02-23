Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO)

During the recent session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 32.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.44% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $16.18, that puts it down -199.08 from that peak though still a striking 2.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.30. The company’s market capitalization is $8.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 63.05 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) registered a -7.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.44% in intraday trading to $5.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.08%, and it has moved by -10.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.81%. The short interest in NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is 161.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.