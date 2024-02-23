The Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Stock Dropped -1.61% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares were 10.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.30% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the GRAB share is $3.92, that puts it down -25.64 from that peak though still a striking 15.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.65. The company’s market capitalization is $12.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 34.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.77 million shares over the past three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) registered a -1.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.30% in intraday trading to $3.12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.39%, and it has moved by -1.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.89%. The short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 71.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grab Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares have gone down -15.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.30% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $624.61 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $690.55 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $525 million and $567 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.00% and then jump by 21.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.25%. While earnings are projected to return 71.18% in 2024.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 17 and May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders own 27.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.58%, with the float percentage being 74.86%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 486 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 549.18 million shares (or 14.70% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 222.52 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $690.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 70.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $218.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 47.24 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $146.68 million.