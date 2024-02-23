The Future Belongs To ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.03% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the ASPI share is $3.22, that puts it up 19.5 from that peak though still a striking 93.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $195.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 363.90K shares over the past three months.
ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information
ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) registered a 29.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.03% in intraday trading to $4.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.41%, and it has moved by 58.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.57%. The short interest in ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that ASP Isotopes Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) shares have gone up 230.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -166.67% against 1.30.
ASPI Dividends
ASP Isotopes Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders
ASP Isotopes Inc insiders own 49.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.40%, with the float percentage being 6.70%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 1.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 55218.0 shares, is of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31352.0.