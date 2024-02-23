The Future Belongs To ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.03% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the ASPI share is $3.22, that puts it up 19.5 from that peak though still a striking 93.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $195.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 363.90K shares over the past three months.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) registered a 29.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.03% in intraday trading to $4.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.41%, and it has moved by 58.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.57%. The short interest in ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.