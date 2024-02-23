The $33.60 Is The Price At Which Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s traded shares were 6.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.33% or $3.42. The 52-week high for the WES share is $32.25, that puts it up 4.02 from that peak though still a striking 30.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.48. The company’s market capitalization is $12.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) registered a 11.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.33% in intraday trading to $33.60, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.74%, and it has moved by 16.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.67%. The short interest in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) is 7.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.66 day(s) to cover.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Western Midstream Partners LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) shares have gone up 23.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.69% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $858.59 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $859.07 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.03%. While earnings are projected to return 26.47% in 2024, the next five years will return 3.80% per annum.

WES Dividends

Western Midstream Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Western Midstream Partners LP is 2.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s Major holders

Western Midstream Partners LP insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.97%, with the float percentage being 92.26%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.66 million shares (or 7.71% of all shares), a total value of $786.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.23 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $483.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 28.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $720.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.01 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $252.53 million.