Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Surged 13.09% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.68% or $1.17. The 52-week high for the TNDM share is $44.85, that puts it down -71.38 from that peak though still a striking 47.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) registered a 4.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.68% in intraday trading to $26.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.74%, and it has moved by 13.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.66%. The short interest in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) is 5.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) shares have gone down -7.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.10% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.70% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $175.29 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $204.39 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $170.23 million and $197.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.00% and then jump by 3.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.11%. While earnings are projected to return 50.79% in 2024.

TNDM Dividends

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s Major holders

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.72%, with the float percentage being 110.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.97 million shares (or 13.78% of all shares), a total value of $220.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $172.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $111.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.39 million, or about 6.75% of the stock, which is worth about $91.26 million.