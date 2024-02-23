TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Is Up 62.01% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 6.10% – What To Do Now

During the last session, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 6.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.76% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $15.52, that puts it down -15.82 from that peak though still a striking 62.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.09. The company’s market capitalization is $6.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.07 million shares over the past three months.
TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information
TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) registered a -1.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.76% in intraday trading to $13.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.07%, and it has moved by 23.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 88.47%. The short interest in TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 25.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.56 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that TAL Education Group ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) shares have gone up 100.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.67% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $391.29 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $373.69 million by the end of May 2024.
TAL Dividends
TAL Education Group ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders
TAL Education Group ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.43%, with the float percentage being 51.44%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 338 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.46 million shares (or 3.23% of all shares), a total value of $121.97 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 20.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $122.05 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 14.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.17 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $50.43 million.