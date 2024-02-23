TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Is Up 62.01% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 6.10% – What To Do Now

During the last session, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 6.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.76% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $15.52, that puts it down -15.82 from that peak though still a striking 62.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.09. The company’s market capitalization is $6.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.07 million shares over the past three months.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) registered a -1.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.76% in intraday trading to $13.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.07%, and it has moved by 23.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 88.47%. The short interest in TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 25.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.56 day(s) to cover.