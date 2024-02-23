SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX): Can A Stock That’s Up 34.55% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the SWTX share is $53.78, that puts it down -9.51 from that peak though still a striking 63.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $49.11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.54%, and it has moved by 17.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.58%. The short interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) is 10.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.5 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) shares have gone up 78.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.45% against 15.70.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -117.36%. While earnings are projected to return 6.15% in 2024.
SWTX Dividends
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc insiders own 2.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.13%, with the float percentage being 110.30%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $245.9 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $128.53 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $57.19 million.