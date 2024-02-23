Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -38.76% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the SMSI share is $2.91, that puts it down -482.0 from that peak though still a striking -30.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $36.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 272.94K shares over the past three months.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) registered a -38.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -38.76% in intraday trading to $0.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -34.56%, and it has moved by -35.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.62%. The short interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is 1.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.83 day(s) to cover.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Smith Micro Software, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) shares have gone down -66.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.59 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.86 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.4 million and $10.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -24.70% and then drop by -37.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.52%. While earnings are projected to return 62.50% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.75% per annum.

SMSI Dividends

Smith Micro Software, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s Major holders

Smith Micro Software, Inc. insiders own 10.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.29%, with the float percentage being 17.16%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.78 million shares (or 3.87% of all shares), a total value of $1.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 2.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.