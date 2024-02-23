Should Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Revive After A -12.5% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares were 9.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CIG share is $2.61, that puts it down -12.5 from that peak though still a striking 24.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $3.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 million shares over the past three months.
Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) trade information
Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.85% in intraday trading to $2.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.04%, and it has moved by 0.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.07%. The short interest in Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.
Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) shares have gone up 0.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 5.90.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.88%. While earnings are projected to return 31.16% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.
CIG Dividends
Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.
Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders
Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.15%, with the float percentage being 12.15%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.64 million shares (or 1.82% of all shares), a total value of $70.07 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 20.1 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $52.87 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) shares are Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund owns about 4.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.0 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $10.52 million.