Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE:SQNS)’s traded shares were 3.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -73.53% or -$1.88. The 52-week high for the SQNS share is $2.97, that puts it down -336.76 from that peak though still a striking -173.53% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $41.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 118.21K shares over the past three months.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) registered a -73.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -73.53% in intraday trading to $0.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -76.74%, and it has moved by -76.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.41%. The short interest in Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE:SQNS) is 44270.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.91 million and $12.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.00% and then jump by 58.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.84%. While earnings are projected to return -175.00% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.35% per annum.

SQNS Dividends

Sequans Communications S.A ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE:SQNS)’s Major holders

Sequans Communications S.A ADR insiders own 5.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.94%, with the float percentage being 72.08%. B. Riley Asset Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.13 million shares (or 15.62% of all shares), a total value of $20.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.68 million shares, is of Lynrock Lake LP’s that is approximately 14.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) shares are Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27171.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $75807.0.