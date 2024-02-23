Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Received An 31.46% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.14% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SENS share is $1.05, that puts it down -47.89 from that peak though still a striking 35.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $375.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) registered a 2.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.14% in intraday trading to $0.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.87%, and it has moved by 36.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.40%. The short interest in Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) is 44.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.97 day(s) to cover.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Senseonics Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) shares have gone up 31.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.09% against 17.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.48 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.71 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.57 million and $3.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.30% and then jump by 99.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.61%. While earnings are projected to return 10.62% in 2024.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Senseonics Holdings Inc insiders own 6.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.52%, with the float percentage being 13.37%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 22.37 million shares (or 4.23% of all shares), a total value of $16.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.02 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $5.13 million.