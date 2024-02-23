Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR): Can A Stock That’s Down -12.99% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.73% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the SDGR share is $59.24, that puts it down -90.18 from that peak though still a striking 33.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.76. The company’s market capitalization is $2.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 770.78K shares over the past three months.

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) registered a 3.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.73% in intraday trading to $31.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.25%, and it has moved by 14.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.61%. The short interest in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) is 5.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.12 day(s) to cover.

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Schrodinger Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) shares have gone down -14.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 124.29% against 18.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $52.53 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.84 million and $64.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.00% and then drop by -18.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.12%. While earnings are projected to return 128.31% in 2024, the next five years will return -4.30% per annum.

SDGR Dividends

Schrodinger Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

Schrodinger Inc insiders own 2.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.69%, with the float percentage being 95.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 346 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.44 million shares (or 13.46% of all shares), a total value of $421.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.98 million shares, is of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s that is approximately 11.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $348.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 4.48% of the stock, which is worth about $79.42 million.