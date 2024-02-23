Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Has Lost -5.35% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares were 6.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $122.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.67% or $7.66. The 52-week high for the RCL share is $133.77, that puts it down -9.15 from that peak though still a striking 51.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.37. The company’s market capitalization is $31.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.69 million shares over the past three months.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) registered a 6.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $122.56, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.08%, and it has moved by -2.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.79%. The short interest in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is 16.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.81 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Royal Caribbean Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares have gone up 23.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.02% against 15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 604.30% this quarter and then jump 29.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.63 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.95 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.89 billion and $3.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.00% and then jump by 15.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.87%. While earnings are projected to return 44.34% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.70% per annum.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Group insiders own 7.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.26%, with the float percentage being 88.31%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,127 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.67 million shares (or 11.58% of all shares), a total value of $3.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.27 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 11.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.93 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 20.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.53 million, or about 6.84% of the stock, which is worth about $1.62 billion.