Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX)

During the recent session, Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.14. The 52-week high for the FIXX share is $1.76, that puts it down -107.06 from that peak though still a striking 45.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $49.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 348.40K shares over the past three months.

Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $0.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.06%, and it has moved by 43.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.57%. The short interest in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Homology Medicines Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) shares have gone down -27.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,900.00% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 54.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -62.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.83%. While earnings are projected to return -2100.00% in 2024, the next five years will return -9.40% per annum.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Homology Medicines Inc insiders own 9.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.84%, with the float percentage being 46.10%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.65 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $5.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.54 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $0.47 million.