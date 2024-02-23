Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) Rose 41.18% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 11.83% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.31% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the PHIO share is $12.27, that puts it down -1343.53 from that peak though still a striking 41.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 653.83K shares over the past three months.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) registered a 13.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.31% in intraday trading to $0.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.73%, and it has moved by 24.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.75%. The short interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 13440.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) shares have gone down -62.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.02% against 12.10.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 69.19%. While earnings are projected to return 38.02% in 2024.
PHIO Dividends
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.97%, with the float percentage being 20.12%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 7.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.45 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 24380.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $69970.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 24380.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69970.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23486.0, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $67404.0.