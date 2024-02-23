Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) Rose 41.18% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 11.83% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.31% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the PHIO share is $12.27, that puts it down -1343.53 from that peak though still a striking 41.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 653.83K shares over the past three months.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) registered a 13.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.31% in intraday trading to $0.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.73%, and it has moved by 24.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.75%. The short interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 13440.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.