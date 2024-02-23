Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Have Dropped -29.89% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares were 7.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PTON share is $14.36, that puts it down -236.3 from that peak though still a striking 7.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.76 million shares over the past three months.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $4.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.34%, and it has moved by -26.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.77%. The short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is 47.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peloton Interactive Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) shares have gone down -38.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.59% against -13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.20% this quarter and then jump 69.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $720.07 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $654.2 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -85.03%. While earnings are projected to return 58.79% in 2024.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc insiders own 1.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.80%, with the float percentage being 91.47%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 502 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.36 million shares (or 8.66% of all shares), a total value of $225.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.21 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $224.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 18.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.69 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $74.52 million.